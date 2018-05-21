LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Grain Buds: When grains are about to ripen(1/7)

2018-05-21 13:24 CGTN Editor:Li Yan
1

The second solar term of the summer, Xiaoman, falls on Monday. It is also the eighth of the 24 solar terms of a year, according to the Chinese lunar calendar of the year.

Just like its English name “Grain Buds”, Xiaoman is the subtle period of time when the grains are about to ripen but are not quite there yet. It is also referred to as the waterfall in the southern area of China. If the rainfall is sufficient, the following season of rice planting is guaranteed.

In a more general conception, Xiaoman is the period of time when temperature gaps between the south and the north narrow down, and summer gradually becomes the most dominant season.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.