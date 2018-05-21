10,000 visitors share 3.5-ton Tai Chi tofu(1/5)

An aerial view of a huge piece of tofu made in the shape of a Tai Chi diagram, on Laojun Mountain in Luoyang City, Central China's Henan Province, May 19, 2018. An impressive 1,550 kilograms of soybean was used to make the 3,500-kilogram tofu, which was decorated with characters and symbols of the 24 solar terms as well as the Tai Chi yin-yang symbol. Approximately 10,000 visitors shared the food on the mountain, known for its cultural heritage relating to Taoism. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)