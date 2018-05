Five snow tiger cubs make their debut at Wild World Jinan in east China’s Shandong province on May 20, 2018. With timid yet curious eyes, the quintuplets greeted visitors for the first time and their cuteness has melted many people’s hearts. The snow tiger is a rare variant of the Bengal tiger. The mutation, which occurs at a rate of about one in every 100,000, gives the tiger its distinctive color. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yong)