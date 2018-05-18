LINE

Chinese peacekeepers clear 9,719 landmines in Lebanon(1/5)

2018-05-18 13:21 China Military Online Editor:Li Yan
File photo shows Chinese peacekeepers are detecting and removing landmines in south Lebanon. The UN peacekeeping force has been clearing mines for nearly 40 years in south Lebanon, a place suffering deeply from war. China has been sending multi-function engineer detachments, medical detachments and construction engineer detachments to join the UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon since 2006. In the past 12 years, China has sent more than 5,300 peacekeepers to Lebanon. So far the Chinese peacekeeping sappers have discovered and cleared 9,719 landmines and unexploded objects and repaired a lot of barracks and equipment. (Photo/China Military Online)

