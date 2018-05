Hu Erling shows her homemade price tags at a vegetables market in Lanzhou City, the capital of Northwest China’s Gansu Province, May 17, 2018. A fan of painting, Hu has a habit of drawing the pictures of her various vegetables on polystyrene boards, including their price and sometimes their function as well. Hu said she has to get up early and go to bed late to complete the work, but she has joys in drawing. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Na)