Giant panda Shuangxi is seen at the Tangshan Zoo in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, May 16, 2018. Four giant pandas, on loan from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Cangzhou and Tangshan cities in Hebei Province recently, starting a three-year trip in these two northern cities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)