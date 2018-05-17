Hiking 108 km along the Silk Road(1/4)

Participants compete in a 108-kilometer hiking race in Dunhuang City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province, May 16, 2018. More than 1,500 participants will walk through diverse landscapes including the Gobi desert, salt flats, riverbeds and sand dunes from May 16 to 19 in the race that aims to promote exchange and sports cooperation among countries in the Belt and Road initiative. Dunhuang was once an important stop on the ancient Silk Road trade route. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)