LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Hiking 108 km along the Silk Road(1/4)

2018-05-17 13:13 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Participants compete in a 108-kilometer hiking race in Dunhuang City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province, May 16, 2018. More than 1,500 participants will walk through diverse landscapes including the Gobi desert, salt flats, riverbeds and sand dunes from May 16 to 19 in the race that aims to promote exchange and sports cooperation among countries in the Belt and Road initiative. Dunhuang was once an important stop on the ancient Silk Road trade route. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.