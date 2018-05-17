LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Couple sets off on self-driving tour to Europe(1/8)

2018-05-17 11:03 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

Hao Wei is planning his self-driving tour route. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

On Saturday, Hao Wei and his wife began their self-driving tour to Europe from Changchun, capital of Jilin province.

"My first job was as a photographer in a foreign trading company, which provided me the chance to experience western culture and lifestyle," said the 60-year-old retired business man. "At that time, I had the dream of going around the world."

In the past 17 years, Hao and his wife have travelled to almost every corner in China and been to more than 20 countries.

Three years ago, they bought a mobile home and began to plan their self-driving tour during which they would visit nearly 30 countries, including Russia, Finland, Sweden and German.

"We have made full preparations for the trip," he said. "May be the trip will be full of challenges, but I believe it would be an enjoyable and unforgettable one."

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.