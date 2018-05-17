One teacher and one student at this mountain school(1/4)

LINE

One teacher and one student at this mountain school

2018-05-17
Xu Yuhua, 55, leads sole pupil Fan Yihao to raise the national flag at the elementary school in Huaxi Village, Masha Town, East China’s Fujian Province. Fan has been teaching for 35 years in many elementary schools in Masha Town. The Huaxi school had more than 100 students and a dozen teachers at its peak. But as many children have departed to study in cities where their parents work, there’s now only one pupil and one teacher left at the school. Fan said he will continue teaching elsewhere, as his skills are required. (Photo/VCG)

