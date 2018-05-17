Shenshuping protection base home to more than 50 giant pandas(1/8)

LINE

Photo taken on May 16, 2018 shows giant panda cubs in the Shenshuping giant panda protection base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in Gengda Township, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Wolong reserve, some 30 kilometers away from the epicenter of the devastating 2008 earthquake, was severely damaged in the disaster. As a result, some pandas inhabiting the reserve had to be relocated in zoos after the quake. As years passed, Wolong still remains as a suitable habitat for giant panda. Sponsored by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Shenshuping base covering an area of about 150 hectares opened on May 11, 2016. It is now home to more than 50 giant pandas. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

