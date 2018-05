Photo taken on May 14 shows a 47.79-meter-long, 3-meter-wide strawberry cake made in Jijel, Algeria. It took chefs seven hours to finish the supersized cake that included 600 kg of strawberries, 240 kg of dough, 100 kg of wheat flour and 260 liters of cream. The Guinness World Records declared it the largest documented strawberry cake. (Photo/Sipaphoto)