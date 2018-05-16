LINE

Top 10 easiest Chinese cities to do business(1/10)

2018-05-16 16:05 Chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Mo Hong'e
China has been improving its business environment in recent years. Let's take a look at the 10 Chinese cities with the greatest "ease of doing business" out of 26 studied by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and the China Development Research Foundation. The ranking is part of the Chinese Cities of Opportunities 2018 list released in March. These cities are Harbin, Shenyang, Dalian, Urumqi, Lanzhou, Xi'an, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Jinan, Qingdao, Zhengzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Wuxi, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Changsha, Zhuhai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Kunming and Guiyang. According to these two entities, ease of doing business focuses on whether a city has the soft power to attract development from domestic and foreign companies from the perspective of an investor. This dimension includes seven variables, namely "convenience for entrepreneurship", "labor disputes", "logistics efficiency", "capital market engagement", "business operation risks", "fiscal balance" and "reliance on foreign trade", to reflect the market environment and comprehensive governance of a given city. No 10 Urumqi

