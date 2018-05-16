Chinese scientists develop a photonic quantum chip for boosting analog quantum computing(1/5)

Jin Xianmin, a quantum communication researcher with Shanghai Jiaotong University, shows a photonic quantum chip in Shanghai, east China, May 15, 2018. Chinese scientists demonstrated the first two-dimensional quantum walks of single photons in real spatial space, which may provide a powerful platform to boost analog quantum computing. They reported in a paper published in the journal Science Advances a three-dimensional photonic chip with a scale up to 49-multiply-49 nodes, by using a technique called femtosecond direct writing. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)