Aerial photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows the Zhanqiao Pier in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province. Home to Tsingtao Beer and home appliance giant Haier, Qingdao is becoming a more attractive place to run important multilateral events. In June, the coastal city will host the 18th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)