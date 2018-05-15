LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

PLA base in Djibouti conducts anti-terrorism drill(1/4)

2018-05-15 16:18 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

The Djibouti Logistics Support Base of the People's Liberation Army conducted a live-fire exercise at high temperature on May 12 to enhance their counter-terrorism capability, Chinanews.com reported on Monday. The exercise started at 8 a.m. at a local shooting range in 40 degree plus heat, with a total of 15 programs as well as how to use various weapons in precision strikes. The program was intended to improve the combat capability of troops in regards to dealing with emergencies when in battle with terrorists. It's another drill in hot season, and raised the capability of battle command, coordinated communication, logistic and equipment support. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Pingbao)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.