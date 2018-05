A visitor views paintings at the Sanyuan Art Museum in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, May 12, 2018. (Photo/Asianewsphoto)

An exhibition in Suzhou is displaying more than 40 oil paintings and watercolors created by 10 local artists, including Zhang Xi, Yi Zhongtian, Sun Yawen and Lai Wen. The works feature strong Jiangnan-style cultural flavor. The exhibition will run at the Sanyuan Art Museum until May 20.