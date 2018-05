An image taken by an infrared camera shows a snow leopard in Qiangtang Nature Reserve in Tibet. Infrared cameras placed at 270 spots across an area of 3,800 square kilometers have captured footage of many endangered species in the nature reserve, including lynx, Pallas's cat, Tibetan fox and red fox. More than 2,000 of the video clips collected were of snow leopards. (Photo provided to China News Service)