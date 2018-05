Tibetan antelope forage on a snow-covered mountain near No. 109 National Highway in Hoh Xil Nature Reserve in Qinghai Province. With an average altitude of more than 4,600 meters, the inhospitable Hoh Xil is an ideal habitat for the endangered Tibetan antelope and other wildlife such as Tibetan gazelles and wild yaks. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xinlu)