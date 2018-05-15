'Wrinkled building' becomes new landmark of NE China(1/4)

LINE

A building with a wrinkle-like fa?ade has become the trend on Chinese social media as many local residents and visitors are sharing the photos. Imaginative netizens have photoshopped the photos they took and likened it to a crying face, while some joked that the building was likely to be tilted by hard wind. The building which got its popularity overnight is located is located in an ecological park of water in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin province. According to Changchun Daily, the location was a water treatment plant while it is being converted to a park on the theme of water, with a 269,000-square-meter area for the green. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

