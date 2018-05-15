2 suspects held in major ivory smuggling case in Guangzhou (1/3)

An officer shows smuggled ivory products at Huangpu Customs in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Monday.(Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hailong)



Two suspects have been caught in South China trying to smuggle 740 ivory products weighing nearly 29 kilograms, according to customs officials. The ivory products were found hidden in express delivery packages that were sent from Dongxing in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region to Dongguan, Guangdong province, sources with Guangzhou Huangpu Customs said on Monday. The express items were later transferred from Dongguan to Baiyun district in Guangzhou, Guangdong, on May 5.