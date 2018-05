An old train carriage-turned supermarket is seen at a community in Xi’an City, capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2018. A real estate developer purchased the 24.5-meter-long, 2.2-meter-wide train carriage for 310,000 yuan ($48,000) in 2013 and then transformed it into a supermarket, which has itself become an attraction. (Photo/VCG)