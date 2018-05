Mani, an eight-year-old Indian mutt, has been dutifully delivering 25 liters of milk cans carrying on his back, twice a day, to a milk society for last six years. The brown mongrel was trained by Thangavelu, a dairy-trader from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu in southern India, two years after he rescued the dog from a street a week after its birth. Thangavelu designed a special cart and built it using light-weight pipes and bicycle tyres. (Photo/IC)