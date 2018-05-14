Tibetan Opera season kicks off in Lhasa(1/5)

LINE

Tibetan Opera season kicks off in Lhasa

2018-05-14 11:10 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Performers take part in classical Tibetan Opera Sukyi Nyima at Zongjiao Lukang Park near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, May 12, 2018. More than 450 performers will take part in shows on Saturdays during the Tibetan Opera season from May 12 to late August. Tibetan opera, a comprehensive art combining folk song, dance, storytelling, chant and religious performance, was inscribed in 2009 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

