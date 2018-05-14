Marx's achievements depicted in new artworks(1/15)

The Power of Truth, an ongoing exhibition in Beijing to mark the bicentenary of the birth of Karl Marx (1818-83), displays dozens of artifacts, including books, documents, letters and photos that help the visitors understand how a young scholar evolved into one of the 20th century's great philosophers. (Photo provided to China Daily)

The exhibition also offers an insight into Marx's life and his influence on China with the display of 24 artworks created by veteran Chinese painters.

The China Artists Association in Beijing commissioned the works, from artists such as Feng Yuan and Liu Dawei, earlier this year. The paintings are sizeable, too, extending to two to three meters in length.

Sun Jingbo, 74 and a retired professor from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, is the eldest of the featured painters. His oil work, A Revolutionary Family, depicts a harmonious family scene in which Marx is seen reading a book to his wife and three daughters.

Meanwhile, Jin Rui, 45, the youngest artist involved in the exhibition, produced an ink drawing showing an ambitious teenage Marx, pontificating to friends at middle school.

The exhibition runs at the National Museum of China through Aug 5.