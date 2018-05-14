Francois' langur meets public with her unlike-sex twins in Guangzhou(1/4)

A pair of newborn Francois' langur twins are pictured at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, May 13, 2018. The pair of unlike-sex Francois' langur twins were given birth to by their mother Xiao Xiao here in April. Francois' langurs babies are born with bright orange fur which turns black within two to three months. The Francois' langur is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)