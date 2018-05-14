LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Francois' langur meets public with her unlike-sex twins in Guangzhou(1/4)

2018-05-14 09:14 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

A pair of newborn Francois' langur twins are pictured at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, May 13, 2018. The pair of unlike-sex Francois' langur twins were given birth to by their mother Xiao Xiao here in April. Francois' langurs babies are born with bright orange fur which turns black within two to three months. The Francois' langur is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.