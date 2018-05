Nurse Xia Zhaoxia feeds a child at the intensive care unit (ICU) in Shuhuangding hospital in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2018. China will have over 4.45 million registered nurses by 2020, according to statistics ahead of the International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 every year. (Xinhua/Chu Yang)