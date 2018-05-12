Villagers build wooden Diaojiaolou houses in S China's Guangxi(1/18)

LINE

Villagers convey stones used as foundation of a wooden Diaojiaolou building, a traditional architectural style in Miao ethnic group, in Wuying Village, a Miao village under joint administration of Rongshui County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 8, 2017. Over 600 villagers of 140 families in Wuying village keep the tradition to live in Diaojiaolou, a handmade wooden building which usually rests on hillsides and has two floors. Most of the buildings were built several decades or even hundred years ago, now more and more villagers begin to build their new houses. To improve poverty-stricken villagers' housing conditions has also become a priority in local government's poverty alleviation efforts in recent years. A family on poverty level could get government subsidies of 28,000 yuan (about 4,421 U.S. dollars) to build their new house. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

