Aerial photo taken by drone shows the new Beichuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 10, 2018. Beichuan was one of the worst-hit areas when a catastrophic earthquake struck Sichuan's Wenchuan County on May 12, 2008. Beichuan County later was rebuilt in a new location. Now about 35,000 people live in the new county. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)