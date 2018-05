A specimen of crested ibis is seen at the crested ibis park on the Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2018. Crested ibises, an iconic bird that was on the verge of extinction in Japan in the 1980s, are now prospering and providing a boost to the local economy on the island of Sado, thanks to China's help. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)