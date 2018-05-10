Photographer creates big photos with small budgets(1/6)

Photographer Vatsal Kataria of New Delhi, India, shoots big photos with small budgets. Instead of taking expensive cars and motorcycles into grand outdoor locations, Kataria builds detailed miniature sets with everywhere he could find in his studio. The still life photographer said, after seeing a photo of a toy car near a waterfall, he decided how he could do something like that but without going anywhere. He needs one day or two weeks to prepare for just one picture. (Photo/VCG)