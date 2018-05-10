LINE

Polish highway closed due to liquid chocolate truck spill(1/2)

This video grab taken from Polish private TVN channel shows hot chocolate poured out over the A2 highway between Wrzesnia and Slupca near Poznan, western Poland, after a truck transporting the sweet freight crashed through a traffic barrier on May 9, 2018. After flipping over, the tanker came to rest across lanes, blocking traffic in both directions, police said. The driver was hospitalized with a broken arm. Passing vehicles left chocolate tire marks across several kilometers before authorities closed down the highway. (Photo/Agencies)

