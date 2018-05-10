Polish highway closed due to liquid chocolate truck spill(1/2)

Prev Button Next Button
This video grab taken from Polish private TVN channel shows hot chocolate poured out over the A2 highway between Wrzesnia and Slupca near Poznan, western Poland, after a truck transporting the sweet freight crashed through a traffic barrier on May 9, 2018. After flipping over, the tanker came to rest across lanes, blocking traffic in both directions, police said. The driver was hospitalized with a broken arm. Passing vehicles left chocolate tire marks across several kilometers before authorities closed down the highway. (Photo/Agencies)