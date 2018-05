Image taken from the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) onboard NASA's Terra satellite picks up hotspots on the thermal infrared bands - shown in yellow. These hotspots are newly formed fissures and lava flows. The eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the island of Hawaii triggered a number of gas- and lava-oozing fissures in the East Riff Zone of the volcano. (Photo/Agencies)