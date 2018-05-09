LINE

Hong Kong celebrates birthday of Goddess of the Sea (1/6)

2018-05-09
People celebrate the Tin Hau Festival in Hong Kong, May 8, 2018. The festival is one of the most colorful celebrations taking place during the year at temples for Tin Hau, the Goddess of the Sea. Tin Hau's Birthday is celebrated on the 23rd day of the 3rd month in the lunar calendar, May 8 this year. The biggest Tin Hau parade took place in Yuen Long with a whole array of lion and dragon dances, marching bands and cultural performances. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

