Ancient Jieqiao Village keeps traditions alive (1/8)

Photo taken on May 7, 2018 shows ancient Jieqiao Village in Fenyi County, East China's Jiangxi Province. Built more than 1,000 years ago, Jiqiao is still home to many well-preserved ancient buildings of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. The oldest camphor tree in the village is more than 1,000 years old, with the average age, 300 years. The village was declared by central government departments as "a traditional village" in September 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)