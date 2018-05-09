LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Ancient Jieqiao Village keeps traditions alive (1/8)

2018-05-09 14:18 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Photo taken on May 7, 2018 shows ancient Jieqiao Village in Fenyi County, East China's Jiangxi Province. Built more than 1,000 years ago, Jiqiao is still home to many well-preserved ancient buildings of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. The oldest camphor tree in the village is more than 1,000 years old, with the average age, 300 years. The village was declared by central government departments as "a traditional village" in September 2013. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.