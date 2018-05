Thai nursing aide, Puntida Jaikla, 20, rollerblades to deliver medical documents at Yanhee International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, May 7, 2018. Since 1997 the hospital has a unique approach to ensure a speedy delivery of documents and medical records by having nursing aide staff members gliding through hallways on rollerblades. The hospital was the first in Asia to introduce the rollerblading aides. (Photo/Agencies)