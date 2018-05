Photo taken on May 4, 2018 shows Yuen Po Street Bird Garden in Mong Kok reopened after it's temporarily closed to the public for 21 days on April 13 following the detection of the H5N6 avian influenza virus in an environmental sample collected from a bird cage holding a hill myna at a pet bird shop. Yuen Po Bird Garden offers a glimpse of the traditional culture of songbird keeping in the surroundings of a traditional Chinese garden. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)