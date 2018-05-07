LINE

Shenshuping protection base in Sichuan now home to over 50 giant pandas(1/8)

2018-05-07 10:38 Globaltimes.cn Editor:Li Yan
Two giant pandas play at the Shenshuping protection base, Wolong National Nature Reserve, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on May 5, 2018. (Photo: Li Hao/GT)

The Wolong Base of China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas was damaged in the earthquake on May 12, 2008. With the aid from the Hong Kong government, construction for the new Shenshuping base began in 2011. The new base is about 100 kilometers from Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan Province and is currently home to more than 50 pandas.

