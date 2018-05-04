81-year-old keeps ancient frameless lantern craft alive(1/6)

Frameless festive lanterns are on show in Xianju County, East China's Zhejiang Province, May 3, 2018. Wang Rulan, 81, has been working with the distinctive lanterns since the 1980s, making many creative patterns and styles. The ancient craft was enlisted as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. It usually takes 13 steps to make a frameless lantern, a style that originated in the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Without frames, lanterns from the town of Xianju are especially lightweight. To take on particular shapes they rely on multiple layers of paper stuck together, with fine needle holes pricked into the paper let out rays of light from within. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)