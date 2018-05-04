LINE

World's biggest surviving Victorian glasshouse re-opens in London (1/5)

2018-05-04 14:22 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
A view of the newly restored Victorian Temperate House which has been re-opened to the public following a five-year restoration project in Kew Gardens, London, Britain, May 3, 2018. ?41 million has been spent on the restoration of the Temperate House, the world's largest surviving Victorian glasshouse, with 10,000 plants replanted. The Temperate House contains various rare plant species, including three which are extinct in the wild and it first opened to the public in 1899. (Photo/Agencies)

