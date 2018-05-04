Table Tennis: Koreas form unified team at world championships(1/3)

Members of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and South Korea table tennis teams pose for a photograph after deciding to combine their teams to avoid playing against each other in the Quarter Finals of the World Team Table Tennis Championships at Halmstad Arena in Halmstad, Sweden, May 2, 2018. Their quarter final match was canceled after the two countries decided to play together in the semifinals. The combined Korean team will face Japan on May 4. (Photo/Agencies)