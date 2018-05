A ceramic pillow is on display at an exhibition in the Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang City, North China's Hebei Province, May 3, 2018. Eighty ceramic pillows from the Cizhou kiln were shown to the public. Cixian County, which was previously called Cizhou, has a history of more than 1,000 years of porcelain production. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)