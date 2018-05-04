China launches new communication satellite (1/2)

China launched a new communication satellite "APSTAR-6C" on a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center, May 4, 2018. (Photo provided to China News Service)



China launched a new communication satellite "APSTAR-6C" at 12:06 a.m. Friday at the southwestern Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The satellite was sent into orbit by the Long March-3B carrier rocket. This was the 273rd mission of the Long March rocket series. Both the satellite and the rocket were developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.