A ceremony is held to mark the 90th anniversary of the Jinan Incident, also known as the May 3rd Tragedy, in Jinan City, East China's Shandong Province, May 3, 2018. The Imperial Japanese Army killed over 6,500 Chinese soldiers and civilians on May 3, 1928. Jinan has sounded air-raid siren to mark the tragedy at 10.00 am on May 3 each year since 2000. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xiao)