Costa Rican paradise shelters 1,000 stray dogs(1/4)

2018-05-03 16:34 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Territorio de Zaguates is a privately funded, volunteer-run haven for stray dogs in Costa Rica. The shelter itself was founded in 2005 in the home of Lya Battle and Alvaro Samut outside San Jose. But their house was too small to accommodate all the dogs, and around 2008, the couple moved them to 378 acres of farmland that had been left to Battle when her grandfather died. Over 1,000 animals live in the sanctuary with dog-lovers coming from far and wide to adopt a new pet. (Photo/IC)

