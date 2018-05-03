Palace Museum's collection brings freshness to spring(1/9)

A verdant famille rose plate decorated with flower patterns, from the Jiaqing Period of the Qing Dynasty. (Photo/Official Weibo account of the Palace Museum)

The Palace Museum in Beijing has shared a range of photos featuring its collection of green-colored vessels on the micro blog Sina Weibo. The ceramic vessels from the ancient royal court in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) bring freshness to the vibrant spring. Let's take a look at the various green porcelains from the museum's collection.