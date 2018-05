The Hangzhou Bay Bridge (Photo by Dong Xuming/for China Daily)

The Hangzhou Bay Bridge, which opened to traffic 10 years ago, has become a key transport link for eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta.

In the past decade, 120 million vehicles have crossed the 36-kilometer-long sea-bridge, which shortened the traveling distance between Ningbo, in Zhejiang, and Shanghai by 120 km.