U.S. returns smuggled Hobby Lobby artifacts to Iraq(1/4)

John Russell, an expert on Iraqi antiquities, looks at cuneiform tablets that are being returned to Iraq by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), during a ceremony at the Residence of the Iraqi Ambassador to the United States, in Washington, May 2, 2018. The roughly 3,800 artifacts were smuggled into the United States in violation of federal law and shipped to Hobby Lobby stores, a nationwide arts-and-crafts retailer. The shipping labels on these packages falsely described the cuneiform tablets as tile samples. (Photo/Agencies)