A first-edition copy of The Communist Manifesto in German is displayed at Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou. (Photo by Li Wenfang/chinadaily.com.cn)

Manuscripts written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, copies of Marx's Das Kapital in multiple languages and a first-edition copy of The Communist Manifesto, published in 1848, are being displayed at Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou to mark the 200th anniversary of Marx's birth.