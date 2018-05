The robots of the team 'Nomadz' of Switzerland, red shirts, and the German 'Hulk' team, grey shirts, challenge for the ball during a soccer match of the Standard Platform Liga competition at the RoboCup GermanOpen 2018 in Magdeburg, Germany, April 28, 2018. Around 200 teams with more than 1,000 participants from 16 countries demonstrated the state-of-the-art in robotics. (Photo/Agencies)