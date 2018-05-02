LINE

Paintings by Jiangxi artists on display at exhibition(1/5)

2018-05-02 15:24 chinadaily.com.cn
1

An exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures by artists from Jiangxi was held at the gallery of the China Federation of Literature and Art Circle over the weekend. (Photo provided to China Daily)

More than 50 artists ranging in age from 30 to over 80 are showcasing more than 130 works.

The works are the result of artist visits organized by the Jiangxi authorities to mountains and farms last year.

And through their brushes, the artists portray the changes in the Jinggangshan mountain -- the cradle of the revolution -- and modern cities.

